Province of Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler with West Nile risk high

The province of Manitoba will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the city of Winkler, Man.

Officials say there’s been a high number of adult culex tarsalis mosquitoes detected and there is evidence of a high rate of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in Winkler.

The fogging will take place in a three-kilometre extended zone around the city and will happen overnight between Friday and Saturday and next Monday and Tuesday.

The extended zone includes the communities of Reinfeld, Chortitz, and Schanzenfeld.

The risk for potential human exposure to the virus is considered very high in Winkler and high in the Southern Health region.

No human cases have been confirmed in Manitoba this summer.