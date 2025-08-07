Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Province of Manitoba to spray for mosquitoes in Winkler with West Nile risk high

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 8:11 pm
1 min read
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). View image in full screen
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). RB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The province of Manitoba will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the city of Winkler, Man.

Officials say there’s been a high number of adult culex tarsalis mosquitoes detected and there is evidence of a high rate of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in Winkler.

The fogging will take place in a three-kilometre extended zone around the city and will happen overnight between Friday and Saturday and next Monday and Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The extended zone includes the communities of Reinfeld, Chortitz, and Schanzenfeld.

The risk for potential human exposure to the virus is considered very high in Winkler and high in the Southern Health region.

No human cases have been confirmed in Manitoba this summer.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'West Nile Virus due to spread to remote areas of Quebec due to climate change'
West Nile Virus due to spread to remote areas of Quebec due to climate change
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices