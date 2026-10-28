Cheerios is now rolling out resealable bags in its cereal boxes

Send this page to someone via email

Cereal lovers everywhere can now look forward to a fresh bowl of Cheerios every morning with the new resealable “PantrySeal” bags.

A new partnership with Cheerios and Ziploc is bringing a resealable bag to the cereal’s traditional box to help cereal from going stale.

General Mills announced the news on Tuesday, after receiving hundreds of thousands of requests and comments on the topic of how to keep Cheerios fresh.

2:18 Foods pumped up with protein trend

The collaboration introduces the first resealable bag inside a traditional cereal box, making it easier to pour, reseal and help keep cereal fresh for a long period of time, according to General Mills.

Story continues below advertisement

“General Mills has received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with the ultimate freshness brand: Ziploc®,” said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Cheerios at General Mills.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal™ takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable,” Knox added.

The new resealable bag is designed to open only partially across the top to create a helpful “pour spout” as an easier way to pour your cereal into a bowl, cup or mug.

The bag then seals closed right inside of the box in order to keep your cereal fresh.

“Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal™ is an exciting new expression of what Ziploc® Brand can do – bringing our resealable freshness expertise directly into the Cheerios package and Ziploc® Brand into the pantry in an entirely new way,” said a Ziploc® Brand spokesperson.

The “PantrySeal” bags are available for both Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios, exclusively at Walmart in the U.S. beginning Oct. 27 and will roll out to retailers nationwide in coming months.

Global News has reached out to General Mills to inquire about Canadian release date, but has not received a response.