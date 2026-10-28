Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Gord Hasay
    October 28, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    An actual practical and useful ‘improvement’ to a product.
    A true ‘Unicorn’ development!
    ( The term often refers to something rare, unique, or hard to find.

  2. Cario
    October 28, 2026 at 2:59 pm

    How about they roll out not being filled with glyphosate.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Cheerios is now rolling out resealable bags in its cereal boxes

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 2:10 pm
2 min read
General Mills has teamed up with Ziploc to introduce the resealable 'PantrySeal' bags. View image in full screen
General Mills has teamed up with Ziploc to introduce the resealable 'PantrySeal' bags. General Mills
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cereal lovers everywhere can now look forward to a fresh bowl of Cheerios every morning with the new resealable “PantrySeal” bags.

A new partnership with Cheerios and Ziploc is bringing a resealable bag to the cereal’s traditional box to help cereal from going stale.

General Mills announced the news on Tuesday, after receiving hundreds of thousands of requests and comments on the topic of how to keep Cheerios fresh.

Click to play video: 'Foods pumped up with protein trend'
Foods pumped up with protein trend

The collaboration introduces the first resealable bag inside a traditional cereal box, making it easier to pour, reseal and help keep cereal fresh for a long period of time, according to General Mills.

Story continues below advertisement

“General Mills has received letters, emails and DMs asking for an easier way to reseal a cereal box, and we decided it was time to partner with the ultimate freshness brand: Ziploc®,” said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Cheerios at General Mills.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal™ takes a small, everyday cereal frustration and finally gives consumers the simple solution they’ve been asking for, making the whole routine easier and more enjoyable,” Knox added.

The new resealable bag is designed to open only partially across the top to create a helpful “pour spout” as an easier way to pour your cereal into a bowl, cup or mug.

The bag then seals closed right inside of the box in order to keep your cereal fresh.

“Cheerios with Ziploc PantrySeal™ is an exciting new expression of what Ziploc® Brand can do – bringing our resealable freshness expertise directly into the Cheerios package and Ziploc® Brand into the pantry in an entirely new way,” said a Ziploc® Brand spokesperson.

The “PantrySeal” bags are available for both Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios, exclusively at Walmart in the U.S. beginning Oct. 27 and will roll out to retailers nationwide in coming months.

Global News has reached out to General Mills to inquire about Canadian release date, but has not received a response.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices