Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video appears to show joyride through Vancouver streets, police investigating

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Investigation under way after Vancouver stolen car taken for joyride'
Investigation under way after Vancouver stolen car taken for joyride
WATCH: Video posted online shows the alleged suspect with the stolen car, driving the wrong way, through red lights and driving over medians.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police officers are reminding everyone not to leave their vehicles unattended and running, even if it is just for a quick errand.

On Monday, Aug. 4, police said a vehicle owner parked near Abbott and West Pender streets and left the car running with the keys inside.

Const. Jason Doucette said that was just enough time for a woman to come along and drive off in the car.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It wasn’t until about 10 o’clock that night we received another phone call from a concerned citizen near 63rd and Ontario Street about a vehicle running unoccupied in front of their house for the past two hours,” he said.

“Vancouver police went there and indeed it was the same car that was stolen earlier in the day, at West Pender and Abbott.”

Story continues below advertisement

Doucette said this is a good reminder for drivers to always secure their vehicle.

Trending Now

“It does sound like the vehicle was driven throughout the city for a period of time, because there’s a lot of time between early morning and say, eight o’clock at night where that person would have been driving around,” he said.

Video posted online by Instagram user @michaelpaularesta shows the car swerving around traffic, running red lights and travelling in oncoming lanes.

Doucette said a person of interest has been identified in the case and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices