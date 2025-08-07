Menu

Crime

Tsuut’ina Nation chief charged with historic sexual assaults in Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 4:12 pm
2 min read
Trudeau meets Roy View image in full screen
FILE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Tsuut'ina chief Roy Whitney March 4, 2016. Global News
The chief of Tsuut’ina Nation in southern Alberta has been charged with sexual assault in relation to two historic cases in Edmonton involving two different other men.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the separate alleged offences occurred in 1994 and 2005.

In the early months of 1994, it was reported that a 33-year-old man was sexually assaulted near 178 Street and 87 Avenue in west Edmonton.

Then, in the summer of 2005, it was reported that a 38-year-old man was sexually assaulted just a few blocks north, near Stony Plain Road and 178 Street.

Edmonton police said in November 2024, investigators were made aware of the 1994 allegations and began an investigation. Police said subsequently in May of this year, they were also made aware of and began to investigate the 2005 incident.

Police said the complainants, who are both from Tsuut’ina Nation, which is directly west of Calgary, are known to the suspect but unknown to one another.

“We understand that offences of this nature can be unsettling to community members, especially when they pertain to individuals who were in positions of authority and were often relied on for leadership and guidance,” says Det. Brian McGuigan with the EPS’ sexual assault section.

Given Whitney’s employment and the historical nature of the sexual assault allegations, investigators believe there may be additional complainants.

“Our investigators are letting members of the public know that it’s ok to come forward and share your experiences with us,” McGuigan said.

“We want to ensure that we investigate any additional reports of events that happened in Edmonton so that we can be a part of meaningful healing for this community and those who may have been harmed.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, Roy Albert Whitney, 71, of Tsuut’ina Nation was arrested by Edmonton police in Calgary and is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Whitney has been the chief of Tsuut’ina Nation on and off for decades.

According to the Calgary Herald, Whitney became involved in Nation politics at 21, serving as chief for the first time from 1984-86. His second tenure ran from 1987 to 2001. He was elected again in 2012 for a four-year term and his fourth tenure began in 2019.

FILE: Alberta Premier Alison Redford, Tsuu T’ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney, and Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver put their names to the Transportation and Utility Corridor Agreement in a ceremony on Tsuu T’ina land on Wednesday November 27, 2013. View image in full screen
FILE: Alberta Premier Alison Redford, Tsuu T’ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney, and Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver put their names to the Transportation and Utility Corridor Agreement in a ceremony on Tsuu T’ina land on Wednesday November 27, 2013. Global News

The EPS thanked the Calgary Police Service for assisting with the investigations. Calgary police referred all questions back to EPS.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. The EPS can also provide appropriate support.

