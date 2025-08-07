Menu

Crime

16 people charged, $55M worth of cannabis seized in bust, OPP say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 1:19 pm
1 min read
OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations
RELATED: OPP bust multi-million-dollar marijuana grow operations – Oct 17, 2020
Ontario Provincial Police in Simcoe say they’ve arrested 16 people and seized illegal cannabis valued at more than $55 million after a drug bust last month.

Police say members of the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team and others executed a warrant at a rural location on Highway 3 in Haldimand County on July 16.

They say the location featured a large greenhouse that contained illegal cannabis plants in different stages of growth.

OPP say officers seized more than 107,000 illegal plants and approximately 950 pounds of dried illegal cannabis buds with a combined value of over $55 million.

Police seized several items deemed to be related to illegal cannabis growing, including grow lights, machinery and other cannabis processing equipment.

They say 16 individuals face a total 32 charges, including cultivating cannabis without authorization and possession for the purpose of distribution contrary to the Cannabis Act.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

