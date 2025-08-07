Bollywood star Kapil Sharma’s Surrey cafe shot at again overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police confirmed on Thursday that shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe overnight.

This comes after the business, owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, was previously shot at nearly a month ago on July 10.

Numerous bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue.

Police said they were called around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday and that officers from Surrey and Delta police responded.

Staff members were on-site at the time, police said, but no one was injured.

“There were staff inside at the time, much like there was on July 10, and thankfully, no staff were injured,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

“But in our examination of the scene, looking for evidence, there was a bottle with a rag in it that has all the hallmarks of a Molotov cocktail-like device. Now the forensic identification officers will need to examine that and do some testing on it.”

No one has been arrested in connection with either shooting but video posted online following the first incident appeared to show the shooting from a first-person perspective.