Video link
Headline link
Crime

Bollywood star Kapil Sharma’s Surrey cafe shot at again overnight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
Shots fired at Surrey business owned by Bollywood star
Surrey police are investigating the disturbing shooting at a restaurant, owned by a Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, that happened while staff were inside. As Rumina Daya reports, they say it's still too early to speculate on the motive – Jul 10, 2025
Surrey police confirmed on Thursday that shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe overnight.

This comes after the business, owned by Bollywood star Kapil Sharma, was previously shot at nearly a month ago on July 10.

Numerous bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue.

Police said they were called around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday and that officers from Surrey and Delta police responded.

Staff members were on-site at the time, police said, but no one was injured.

“There were staff inside at the time, much like there was on July 10, and thankfully, no staff were injured,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

“But in our examination of the scene, looking for evidence, there was a bottle with a rag in it that has all the hallmarks of a Molotov cocktail-like device. Now the forensic identification officers will need to examine that and do some testing on it.”

No one has been arrested in connection with either shooting but video posted online following the first incident appeared to show the shooting from a first-person perspective.

