Video captures shooting at Surrey business, Kap’s Cafe, overnight

Surrey police are investigating shots fired at a business overnight.
Police were called to Kap’s Cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
While the cafe was closed, police confirmed restaurant staff were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.
Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.
Trending Now
There is no information on any possible suspect at this time.
More to come.
Comments