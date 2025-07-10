Menu

Crime

Video captures shooting at Surrey business, Kap’s Cafe, overnight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Investigation underway after shots fired at Surrey business overnight
Police say they were called to Kap's Cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Video circulating on social media shows an individual firing nearly a dozen rounds at the storefront.
Surrey police are investigating shots fired at a business overnight.

Police were called to Kap’s Cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

While the cafe was closed, police confirmed restaurant staff were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

There is no information on any possible suspect at this time.

More to come.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

