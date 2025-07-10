Video captures shooting at Surrey business, Kap’s Cafe, overnight

See more sharing options

Surrey police are investigating shots fired at a business overnight.

Police were called to Kap’s Cafe on 120th Street near 84th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

While the cafe was closed, police confirmed restaurant staff were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

There is no information on any possible suspect at this time.

More to come.