Winnipeg to introduce Canada’s first articulated battery-electric bus

The complete overhaul of Winnipeg’s transit system was only the beginning.

The city announced Thursday that it’s making another notable change to the transit experience by launching its first 60-foot, zero-emission bus (ZEB) into service next week.

The introduction of the new vehicle makes Winnipeg the first Canadian city with an articulated battery-electric bus in service.

The bus, the city said, is set to be the first of many, with a total of eight ZEBs expected to be in full service by the end of 2025.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the buses, which are locally built, will be in limited service for the first 30 days, only appearing on city streets on weekdays during the morning rush and early afternoons.

“The first 60‑foot electric buses in Canada will roll out right here in Winnipeg, and they’re being built by New Flyer,” Gillingham said.

“This is a big step toward a cleaner, more sustainable fleet, while continuing to balance affordability and reliability for riders.”

The 60-foot buses are known as articulated or “bendy” buses. The city also has smaller, 40-foot ZEBs that will hit local roads in future.

“Investing in cleaner, more efficient public transit is essential to building sustainable communities,” Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr said.

“With the arrival of Winnipeg’s first 60-foot zero-emission bus, our city is making transit history and leading the way in Canada’s shift to sustainable transportation. This milestone marks an important step in reducing emissions, improving air quality, and making life better for Winnipeggers.”