Politics

Ontario seeks study for new pipelines, rail lines between that province and Alberta

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pushing for more pipelines and rail capacity'
Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pushing for more pipelines and rail capacity
WATCH: Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pushing for more pipelines and rail capacity – Jul 22, 2025
Ontario is taking a step toward planning new pipelines to bring Alberta oil and gas to the province for refining, issuing a request for proposals today for a feasibility study.

It follows a memorandum of understanding last month between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan to build new pipelines as well as rail lines to take Ontario critical minerals to ports in Western Canada, and other infrastructure that they say will help Canada achieve greater energy security.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada can no longer rely on energy infrastructure outside its borders and new pipelines and rail lines are needed both to ensure stability in Canadians’ access to energy and create jobs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says an Alberta-Ontario energy corridor would help Alberta’s oil and gas get to markets across the country and around the world.

The feasibility study is also set to explore a new port outlet on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes, and look at the possibility of a new or expanded refinery along the pipeline route.

As well, Ontario wants the study to consider the benefits of establishing an emergency stockpile of petroleum.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

