The NFL has banned smelling salts. Could Canadian football follow suit?

The National Football League in the United States is banning the use of smelling salts during games, saying the products aren’t proven to be safe and also could mask signs of a concussion.

Sniffing the ammonia product is thought to give players a short-term mental boost.

While the Canadian Football League isn’t making the same decision right now — in the middle of the season, it is on their minds.

“The Medical Committee will review the literature and consult with league physicians in the off-season during Medical Meetings in Edmonton next January before determining a course of action,” the CFL said in a memo to Global News.

In Edmonton, Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna said he started using smelling salts in college and now he, along with many others Elks players, take a whiff from a team bottle before kickoff.

It just feels like you kind of wake up, if you’re a little tired or if the moment is big and you’re a little anxious, it wakes you up and gets you ready to go,” Ceresna said on Wednesday.

He hopes players will have a say in whatever direction the CFL goes in.

Ceresna said while smelling salts are part of his pregame ritual, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they were banned — he says it’s just something players would have to get used to.

“We’re always concerned with player safety and their health, so if there is research that shows that they have negative effects and they can mask concussions, then maybe it’s time we look at it in the off-season.”

"Obviously it's something where we have to look at the science and see what's best."

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Tuesday explaining the decision to ban smelling salts and any other ammonia inhalant during pregame activities, games and halftime on the sideline or locker rooms.

“In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy,” according to the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

“The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle first disclosed the ban during an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday, adding that he hoped the league would relent and “figure out a middle ground.”

That won’t happen, according to the memo, which explicitly prohibits any club personnel from providing or supplying products such as ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, and any form of “smelling salts.”

Smelling salts and other similar products have been a staple on NFL sidelines for years with many players believing they can provide a sudden jolt of energy or alertness.

— With files from Karen Bartko and Sarah Ryan, Global News