Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

‘We are heartbroken’: Community invited to honour B.C. mother, baby killed by falling tree

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 7:18 pm
RELATED: A 26-year-old mother and her five-month-old child have died after a tree fell on them at a popular Vancouver Island campground on Thursday.
A community gathering has been scheduled to honour the mother and infant who were tragically killed by a falling tree at Comox Lake last week.

The 26-year-old mother and five-month-old son were struck while they were near the beach in Cumberland Lake Park Campground on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the devastated family released a public statement inviting the community to Comox Marine Park this coming Sunday “to share in the love that Lynae and Elias brought to this earth and to thank the community for their support.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragedy that took place at Comox Lake on July 31,” the statement read.

“Thank you to the police, paramedics, and people on the beach who tried to save our beautiful babies who we know are safe in the arms of Jesus. We are so grateful.”

The RCMP is investigating the tragedy along with the BC Coroners Service, but says criminality is not suspected in the incident.

Cumberland Deputy Fire Chief Stephane Dionne told Global News last week that the tree was between 25 and 40 cm in diameter, and had been growing about 20 metres into the woods.

“The odds of seeing that is slim,” he said.

The Cumberland Lake Park campground said it doesn’t know what caused the tree to fall, but that it was believed to be dead. It said it conducts annual checks for safety hazards.

The memorial event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 10. Anyone wishing to make a donation in honour of the victims is being asked to give to the Nesting Place Society.

