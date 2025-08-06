Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by man who offered ride home after Canada Day: Edmonton police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 6:11 pm
2 min read
An Edmonton Police Service composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton police are looking for help identifying a man suspected of offering a woman a ride home, but instead taking her to a secluded area and sexually assaulting her around Canada Day.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 2, when a woman near Jasper Avenue and 113 Street was attempting to secure an Uber ride home.

That’s when police said an unknown man in a car stopped and offered her a ride for free.

Police have since confirmed the suspect is not an Uber driver, and did not identify himself as such when offering the ride.

When the woman got into the vehicle, police said the man drove her to a residential construction site in the Blatchford neighbourhood and sexually assaulted her.

He then drove away, leaving the woman behind in the sparsely-populated under-construction area of central Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
An Edmonton Police Service composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect. Edmonton Police Service

The male suspect stated his name was “Pharoah” and that he was from Egypt, EPS said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He is described as approximately 29 years old with short black hair, well-groomed facial hair, a muscular build, and an “Arabic” accent. His approximate weight and height was not provided.

Police said the suspect was reportedly wearing a button-up long-sleeved dress shirt and dress pants. He drove a black Audi, believed to be the A4 model, police said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault'
B.C. man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault
Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes it may lead to tips about his identity.

Due to the nature of the sexual assault, EPS said investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident to come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspect, or who has information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices