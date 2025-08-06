Menu

Lifestyle

Drones light up the sky at the Saskatoon Exhibition for the first time

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 5:57 pm
1 min read
Drones light up the sky at the Saskatoon Exhibition for the first time
As the Saskatoon Exhibition celebrates its 140-year anniversary, a drone light show is lighting up the sky during its eight-day run alongside the yearly fireworks.

It’s the first time for the exhibition — and the province — to see a drone show such as this.

Global’s Nicole Healey has more on what makes this drone show unique in the video above.

