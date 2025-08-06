Menu

Crime

Toronto car crash, shooting leave 2 injured, 1 person wanted

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 5:59 pm
1 min read
A collision and shooting were reported together in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
A collision and shooting were reported together in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. Global News
Two people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a shooting and collision in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Stanley Green and Downsview Park boulevards for reports of a crash.

Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the collision, and another fled the scene.

Officers said they found a man who had been shot and took him to hospital when they arrived at the scene. They said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

In a later update, police said there were potentially three vehicles. The drivers of two vehicles — one of whom was shot — were taken to hospital, while a third car, which was somehow involved, fled the scene.

The third vehicle was not part of the crash, police said, without offering more details.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated and officers are trying to piece together what happened here,” a spokesperson for Toronto police said in an email to Global News.

“The shooting and collision are connected to the same incident.”

Paramedics said they took two to hospital — one with minor injuries, the other with critical injuries.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

