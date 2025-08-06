Mexico’s Sheinbaum says ‘no need’ for bilateral trade deal with Canada

See more sharing options

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday ruled out a bilateral trade agreement with Canada when asked about the possibility, following what she called a “very good” meeting with top Canadian government ministers a day earlier.

“We have the trade deal with the United States, Canada and Mexico… There is no need,” Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.

Sheinbaum also confirmed Prime Minister Mark Carney will “soon” travel to Mexico for direct talks.

More to come…