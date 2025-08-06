Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Shooting at U.S. Army base in Georgia leads to casualties, lockdown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 6, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
Breaking news on an interesting subject View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parts of Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling U.S. Army post, with an unknown number of casualties reported.

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A post on Fort Stewart’s Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

A subsequent post confirmed the presence of an active shooter incident in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and that law enforcement was on the scene.

Trending Now

“Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the report said.

Global News has reached out to the U.S. Army’s public affairs office for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices