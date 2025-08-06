Shooting at U.S. Army base in Georgia leads to casualties, lockdown

See more sharing options

Parts of Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down Wednesday after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling U.S. Army post, with an unknown number of casualties reported.

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

A post on Fort Stewart’s Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

A subsequent post confirmed the presence of an active shooter incident in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and that law enforcement was on the scene.

“Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the report said.

Global News has reached out to the U.S. Army’s public affairs office for more information.

—With files from Global News