U.S. News

Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil purchase

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 6, 2025 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kremlin slams Trump tariff threat on India over buying Russian oil'
Kremlin slams Trump tariff threat on India over buying Russian oil
RELATED: Kremlin slams Trump tariff threat on India over buying Russian oil
U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India, saying the country directly or indirectly imported Russian oil, adding to 25 per cent tariffs already announced.

The move threatens to further complicate U.S.-Indian relations and comes shortly after a Indian government source said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit China for the first time in over seven years later this month.

U.S.-India ties are facing their most serious crisis in years after talks with India failed to produce a trade agreement.

Click to play video: 'Trump says India to face higher tariff for purchasing Russian oil'
Trump says India to face higher tariff for purchasing Russian oil
The White House move, first signaled by Trump on Monday, follows meetings by Trump’s top diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow aimed at pushing Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine.

Trump has threatened higher tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on its allies, if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not move to end the war in Ukraine.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Deepa Babington

© 2025 Reuters

