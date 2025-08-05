Winnipeg police investigate 5-vehicle Monday morning crash on Ellice Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital after a five-vehicle crash in the West End Monday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the scene after an incident around 9 a.m., when four vehicles stopped at a red light on Ellice Avenue and Banning Street and were hit from behind by a 2007 Nissan Qashqai, police said, causing significant damage to all of the vehicles involved.

The Nissan driver, a man in his 70s, and a woman who was a passenger in his vehicle were taken to hospital in unstable condition, although they were later upgraded to stable. Police said none of the other people involved in the crash had injuries severe enough to end them to hospital.

Traffic investigators continue to look into the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or with surveillance/dashcam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).