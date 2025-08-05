Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Drayton Valley woman, 21, killed in crash with gravel truck on Highway 16

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
A Jeep Libery and a gravel truck with a trailer attached collided on Highway 16, near Range Road 43 in Parkland County on Monday, July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
A Jeep Liberty and a gravel truck with a trailer attached collided on Highway 16, near Range Road 43 in Parkland County on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A young woman from central Alberta was killed in a collision with a gravel truck west of Edmonton on Monday.

The crash in Parkland County happened just after 2 p.m. near Wabamun Lake, on Highway 16 at Range Road 43.

The initial reports indicate a gravel truck hauling a trailer was travelling west on the Yellowhead and turned left to go south onto Range Road 43, when it crossed the path of an oncoming Jeep Liberty.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Jeep crashed into the trailer, becoming wedged under it.

Emergency crews arrived and declared the driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old woman from Drayton Valley, dead.

Trending Now

The driver of the gravel truck had minor injuries.

RCMP remained at the scene for several hours conducting an investigation, during which time that stretch of the Yellowhead was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the fatal crash.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices