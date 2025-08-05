Drayton Valley woman, 21, killed in crash with gravel truck on Highway 16

A young woman from central Alberta was killed in a collision with a gravel truck west of Edmonton on Monday.
The crash in Parkland County happened just after 2 p.m. near Wabamun Lake, on Highway 16 at Range Road 43.
The initial reports indicate a gravel truck hauling a trailer was travelling west on the Yellowhead and turned left to go south onto Range Road 43, when it crossed the path of an oncoming Jeep Liberty.
Get daily National news
The Jeep crashed into the trailer, becoming wedged under it.
Emergency crews arrived and declared the driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old woman from Drayton Valley, dead.
The driver of the gravel truck had minor injuries.
RCMP remained at the scene for several hours conducting an investigation, during which time that stretch of the Yellowhead was closed.
Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the fatal crash.
Comments