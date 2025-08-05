Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Head-on collision involving Toronto streetcar sends 2 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
The side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman is in hospital, along with a TTC driver, after a head-on crash in Toronto on Tuesday morning involving a streetcar and another vehicle.

Around 7:15 a.m., Toronto police were called to Bathurst Street, just south of Dundas Street, where they were told a car and streetcar had collided head-on.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said a 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was taken to hospital. She has non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The driver of the streetcar was also taken to hospital “as a precaution.”

Bathust Street was closed briefly on Tuesday morning while police responded to the scene and has since reopened.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices