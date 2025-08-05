Head-on collision involving Toronto streetcar sends 2 to hospital

See more sharing options

A woman is in hospital, along with a TTC driver, after a head-on crash in Toronto on Tuesday morning involving a streetcar and another vehicle.

Around 7:15 a.m., Toronto police were called to Bathurst Street, just south of Dundas Street, where they were told a car and streetcar had collided head-on.

Police said a 30-year-old woman driving the vehicle was taken to hospital. She has non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the streetcar was also taken to hospital “as a precaution.”

Bathust Street was closed briefly on Tuesday morning while police responded to the scene and has since reopened.