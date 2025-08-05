Menu

Crime

Police dog helps Manitoba RCMP track down escapee

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 11:57 am
1 min read
Police dog Phlex. View image in full screen
Police dog Phlex. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are crediting a police dog named Phlex with the successful arrest of an escaped fugitive on Monday.

Officers from the Chemawawin detachment had been looking for a 30-year-old man since he escaped from the back of a police car on July 21.

The man had been arrested for breaching release conditions and managed to flee with the help of an accomplice, who was arrested for her role in the incident.

Police said Phlex tracked the suspect to a shed at Chemawawin on Monday, where he was arrested and taken back into custody.

He now faces a charge of escaping lawful custody, as well as three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

