Calgary toddler dies after being struck by a vehicle

Calgary police say a two-and-a-half-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in an alley in the northwest community of Taradale.
The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Taradale Drive.
Police shut down traffic at several intersections as EMS rushed the girl to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.
Unfortunately, police said about 90 minutes later that she had succumbed to her injuries.
There’s no word yet on how the accident happened, but investigators said the driver remained at the scene and alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the accident.
Comments