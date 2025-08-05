Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary toddler dies after being struck by a vehicle

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 12:19 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening in the northeast community of Taradale. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening in the northeast community of Taradale. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police say a two-and-a-half-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in an alley in the northwest community of Taradale.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Taradale Drive.

Calgary police said the accident happened in this alley in the northeast community of Taradale on Monday evening. View image in full screen
Calgary police said the accident happened Monday evening in this alley in the 600 block of Taradale Drive northeast. Global News

Police shut down traffic at several intersections as EMS rushed the girl to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, police said about 90 minutes later that she had succumbed to her injuries.

There’s no word yet on how the accident happened, but investigators said the driver remained at the scene and alcohol was not considered to be a factor in the accident.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices