Canada

Parts of southern Ontario remain under air quality statement amid wildfire smoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'When will Canadians get relief from wildfire smoke?'
When will Canadians get relief from wildfire smoke?
WATCH: Wildfire smoke is plunging air quality and putting a damper on holiday plans across large parts of Canada.
A stretch of southern Ontario remains under a special air quality statement today amid smoke from wildfires burning in parts of the country.

Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires can cause reduced air quality and visibility that can fluctuate throughout the day.

It says parts of the province, from Windsor to the Greater Toronto Area, are under the air quality statement due to the smoke, adding that conditions could continue into Wednesday.

Toronto’s air quality index was at seven, or “high risk,” this morning.

The weather agency says reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation. More serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

Environment Canada is advising people to limit their time outdoors and consider postponing sports or other outdoor activities.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

