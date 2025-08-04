SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Wildfire in eastern Newfoundland prompts evacuations in small communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Residents of several small communities in eastern Newfoundland have been told to leave their homes as a 150-hectare wildfire continues to burn on the west side of Conception Bay.

Just before 2 p.m. local time, the provincial government issued evacuation orders for the towns of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Kingston.

The alert says the fire is about one kilometre from this group of communities.

The province’s Forestry Department says water bombers, helicopters and ground crews are assisting volunteer fire departments.

Last night, the provincial department issued an alert about possible evacuations.

At the time, the size of the fire was believed to be only 25 hectares.

Provincial officials have set up a reception centre for displaced residents at the Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, N.L.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

