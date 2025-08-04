SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacuation order, alert remain in place as crews battle Vancouver Island blaze

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
Wesley Ridge fire continues to impact community
The near-400 hectare fire is still burning and considered out of control. Hundreds of residets are impacted by the blaze, and while cooler weather is helping, it's not enough to dampen the flames or anxiety. Grace Ke reports.
Share

An evacuation order and alert remain in place on Vancouver Island due to the Wesley Ridge wildfire burning north of Cameron Lake.

Firefighters are battling to protect homes in the northeastern part of the wildfire in and around Qualicum River Village and Park.

“There is structure protection wildfire where it needs to be right now,” Madison Dahl with the BC Wildfire Service said.

“We are very happy with the resources that we have and we have additional resources incoming. Again, there are spot fires that may have occurred within different areas but we do have structure protection in place to respond to those and suppress them as they happen, and structure protection as well as crews are on site at all of these locations overnight as well.”

The wildfire is still mapped at 494 hectares in size and is believed to have been started by humans.

People are asked to stay clear of the helicopters getting water at Cameron and Horne Lakes and people travelling along Highway 4 are being asked not to stop while fire operations are taking place.

There are 141 wildfires burning in B.C. About 30 of them started over the weekend.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

