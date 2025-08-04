Man charged with murder in fatal Pickering, Ont. house fire

See more sharing options

An man has been arrested in connection to a June house fire in Pickering, Ont. that left one woman dead.

The 34-year-old man, Elston Coutinho, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Durham Regional Police Service had issued a Canada-wide warrant last month after responding to a house fire at Primrose Court and Fairport Road in Pickering on June 14.

Police said a 69-year-old woman was found dead inside the residence. Her death was later deemed a homicide.

Law enforcement confirmed Coutinho was the son-in-law of the woman.

In June, a 34-year-old woman — the daughter of the victim — was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to police, a bail hearing has already taken place.

-with files from Global News’ Moosa Imran