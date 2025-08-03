Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted after 3 bodies found in Bracebridge home destroyed by fire: Police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 3, 2025 3:57 pm
1 min read
OPP search for 29-year-old Mitchell Gray after 3 bodies found in a fire-destroyed Bracebridge home. View image in full screen
OPP search for 29-year-old Mitchell Gray after 3 bodies found in a fire-destroyed Bracebridge home. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with a death and arson investigation after three people were found dead at a rural home in Bracebridge.

According to a release, officers were called to a residence on Beatrice Town Line Road around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, police discovered one deceased person outside and the house fully engulfed in flames.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two additional bodies were later found Sunday morning inside the destroyed home.

The OPP says Mitchell Gray, 29, of Bracebridge is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with light brown hair and facial hair.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place during the initial police response, which was lifted at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death and confirm identities.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or Gray’s whereabouts to contact the OPP, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Sponsored content

AdChoices