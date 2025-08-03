Man wanted after 3 bodies found in Bracebridge home destroyed by fire: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with a death and arson investigation after three people were found dead at a rural home in Bracebridge.

According to a release, officers were called to a residence on Beatrice Town Line Road around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, police discovered one deceased person outside and the house fully engulfed in flames.

Two additional bodies were later found Sunday morning inside the destroyed home.

The OPP says Mitchell Gray, 29, of Bracebridge is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ tall, with light brown hair and facial hair.

A shelter-in-place order was put in place during the initial police response, which was lifted at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of death and confirm identities.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or Gray’s whereabouts to contact the OPP, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.