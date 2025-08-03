SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays reinstate all-star catcher Kirk from IL

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2025 1:09 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk from the seven-day injured list.

He is also active for Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. In other moves, Toronto optioned infielder Leo Jimenez to Triple-A Buffalo.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez'
‘Risk-reward could be huge:’ Fans react to Blue Jays acquiring Bieber, Dominguez

Kirk was put on IL last Sunday due to a concussion.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old was pulled in the fourth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on July 26 after he took a foul tip off his face mask.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was replaced by Tyler Heineman shortly after.

Trending Now

Kirk has a batting average of .304 to go along with seven home runs and 47 runs batted in in 88 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices