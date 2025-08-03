Jays reinstate all-star catcher Kirk from IL

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk from the seven-day injured list.

He is also active for Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. In other moves, Toronto optioned infielder Leo Jimenez to Triple-A Buffalo.

Kirk was put on IL last Sunday due to a concussion.

The 26-year-old was pulled in the fourth inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on July 26 after he took a foul tip off his face mask.

He was replaced by Tyler Heineman shortly after.

Kirk has a batting average of .304 to go along with seven home runs and 47 runs batted in in 88 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.