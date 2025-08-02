SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire northwest of Nanaimo burning out of control, forces evacuations

By Jacob New Global News
Posted August 2, 2025 10:26 pm
1 min read
Wesley Ridge wildfire forcing evacuations
Multiple people have been forced to evacuate their home and even more are leaving soon as Wesley Ridge wildfire continues to grow. Travis Prasad reports.
Wildfire crews are working tirelessly to contain a growing blaze on Vancouver Island that has forced both evacuation orders and alerts.

The Wesley Ridge wildfire was discovered on July 31 burning on the north side of Cameron Lake, and has grown to 389 hectares according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued an evacuation order and alert for properties in and around Little Qualicum River Village; it was recently expanded on Saturday afternoon.

The wildfire service says that wind gusts fuelled the fire’s growth on its northeast corner towards homes in the area.

191 homes are on evaucation order, while 283 are on evacuation alert.

An evacuation alert informs residents to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, while an evacuation order forces residents to leave their homes.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season'
B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season

A provincial park in the area, Little Qualicum Falls Park, is also under an evacuation order, after two day-use areas along Highway 4 were closed for wildfire operations.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While officials have confirmed no structures have been lost, they do say a historic railway trestle has been destroyed in the fire.

Local fire departments across Vancouver Island are aiding BCWS crews in the fire fight, including from Coombs and Dashwood.

The response also includes more than 60 firefighting personnel, 5 helicopters and airtankers, heavy equipment, and structure protection.

The Wesley Ridge fire is suspected to have been human-caused.

Highway 4 remains open to traffic, though officials are warning travellers to be mindful of crews and ensure traffic continues to steadily flow.

BC’s wildfire situation has intensified in recent days as there are more than 140 active fires burning in the province.

Lightning is suspected behind a large number of recently ignited fires, as the Kamloops, Cariboo, and Prince George Fire Centres recorded tens of thousands of lightning strikes since July 30.

