Ukraine’s Kostyuk through to quarterfinals of women’s National Bank Open in Montreal

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s National Bank Open in Montreal with a three-set victory over McCartney Kessler of the United States.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk recovered from a first-set loss to defeat Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round at IGA Stadium.

Kostyuk, the 24th seed, will meet the winner of a match between her countrywoman Dayana Yastremska and ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

But the buzz in Montreal was for a later feature match between Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko and top seed Coco Gauff of the United States.

The 18-year-old Mboko from Toronto is the lone Canadian singles player still competing in the event. The match will be played on centre court.

Mboko is 85th in the WTA’s rankings while Gauff is No. 2.

