Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 640 Toronto

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ukraine’s Kostyuk through to quarterfinals of women’s National Bank Open in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tennis fever grips Montreal as the best women in the sport face off'
Tennis fever grips Montreal as the best women in the sport face off
RELATED: Some of the pop on the excitement surrounding Canadian tennis players has been silenced as three female players fell during the day session at the national bank open in Montreal. Two players lost this afternoon, and one was forced to forfeit due to an injury. But as Tim Sargeant reports, there are still two remaining Canadians in the main draw and almost all of the world's best are competing in the tournament.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine has advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s National Bank Open in Montreal with a three-set victory over McCartney Kessler of the United States.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk recovered from a first-set loss to defeat Kessler 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round at IGA Stadium.

Kostyuk, the 24th seed, will meet the winner of a match between her countrywoman Dayana Yastremska and ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the buzz in Montreal was for a later feature match between Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko and top seed Coco Gauff of the United States.

The 18-year-old Mboko from Toronto is the lone Canadian singles player still competing in the event. The match will be played on centre court.

Mboko is 85th in the WTA’s rankings while Gauff is No. 2.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'High hopes for National Bank Open hitting Montreal from July 26 to August 7'
High hopes for National Bank Open hitting Montreal from July 26 to August 7
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices