SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Robertson to one-year extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nicholas Robertson to a one-year contract extension for US$1.825 million.

The 23-year-old from Pasedena, Calif., scored 15 goals and had seven assists in 69 games for Toronto this past season. Robertson also had a goal and an assist in three playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

The five-foot-nine, 178-pound forward has played 156 career NHL games, all with Toronto, and compiled 32 goals and 24 assists.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has two goals and an assist in 13 career playoff games.

Robertson was Toronto’s second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Trending Now

He played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes from 2018 to 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices