Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest 3 in Rossmere drug, gun investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Anti-drug advocate meets with federal government
RELATED: A local advocate trying to curb fentanyl poisoning has taken his mission to the federal government.
Three people have been arrested in an investigation into drug and firearm trafficking in Winnipeg, police say.

The guns and gangs unit began an investigation last month in the Rossmere neighbourhood, culminating in a raid July 20.

A search of a home on Devon Avenue turned up more than $112,000 in illegal drugs, according to police, including 998 grams of cocaine, 129 grams of crack, 18 grams of psilocybin and three grams of MDMA, as well as hydrocodone, cash and drug packaging materials.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police also seized a loaded handgun and an empty 50-round magazine.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, while a second man was arrested Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The two men, ages 26 and 29, remain in custody and face a raft of trafficking charges, as well as charges of possessing property obtained by crime and firearms offences.

The 43-year-old woman faces similar charges and was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation'
Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

