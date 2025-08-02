Winnipeg cops arrest 3 in Rossmere drug, gun investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested in an investigation into drug and firearm trafficking in Winnipeg, police say.

The guns and gangs unit began an investigation last month in the Rossmere neighbourhood, culminating in a raid July 20.

A search of a home on Devon Avenue turned up more than $112,000 in illegal drugs, according to police, including 998 grams of cocaine, 129 grams of crack, 18 grams of psilocybin and three grams of MDMA, as well as hydrocodone, cash and drug packaging materials.

Police also seized a loaded handgun and an empty 50-round magazine.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene, while a second man was arrested Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The two men, ages 26 and 29, remain in custody and face a raft of trafficking charges, as well as charges of possessing property obtained by crime and firearms offences.

The 43-year-old woman faces similar charges and was released on an undertaking.