SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

McDavid, Crosby lead Olympic camp invite list

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CALGARY – Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby are among 42 NHL players invited to Hockey Canada’s men’s Olympic orientation camp, set for late August in Calgary.

The orientation camp is a three-day, off-ice event featuring presentations, team-building sessions and meetings aimed at preparing players and staff for the upcoming Olympic season.

The roster includes the six players — McDavid, Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers — named to the team in June.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’'
MLSE President and CEO Pelley not ‘deciding who we draft and what free agents we sign’
Story continues below advertisement

The list features all 24 players from Canada’s championship-winning squad at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, including the same trio of goaltenders — Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Also invited are forwards Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals, John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, along with defenceman Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers.

Trending Now

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament runs Feb. 11-22 in Milan, Italy. Canada won its third gold medal in four Games, the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices