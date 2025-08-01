1 year after B.C. shopkeeper set on fire, new police plea in hunt for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

One year after a Surrey, B.C., shopkeeper was horrifically set on fire, police are renewing their appeal for help to find his alleged attacker.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, 2024, at the SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central Station, where witnesses said owner Rahat Rao entered a back room with a man they thought was a client.

Less than a minute later, Rao came running out, engulfed in flames. Terrified bystanders used blankets to try and extinguish the flames.

A year later, he remains in hospital undergoing reconstructive surgery after suffering third-degree burns to more than half of his body, a friend told Global News in June.

The other man fled in a stolen white Mini Cooper.

Police later identified the suspect as Kalid Yimer, 34, who was charged in June with attempted murder.

On Friday, police said they have yet to determine a motive in the attack, but that they do not believe it was motivated by either religious or political ideology.

Police also released a new photo of Yimer, who they believe to be in the Lower Manland, but who is also known to have ties to Toronto and Calgary.

“Prior to the incident, Kalid Yimer was known to work in day-labour types of jobs, investigators are asking anyone posting job ads or hiring men to complete odd-jobs become familiar with Kalid Yimer’s photo and be aware of him,” the Surrey Police Service said in a media release.

Anyone who sees Yimer is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the police at 604-599-0502.