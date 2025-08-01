Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Teen seriously burned at Yellowstone after stepping through thermal crust

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Lone Star Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park. View image in full screen
Lone Star Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 17-year-old boy visiting Yellowstone National Park was seriously burned after he stepped on a piece of land near a geyser and his foot broke through the ground’s thin crust, causing “significant” injury to his foot and ankle.

According to the National Park Service, it happened on July 28 around the Lone Star Geyser, which is located near Old Faithful.

In a statement, officials said the teen was taken to hospital to be treated for burns. It’s the first thermal injury in Yellowstone this year, they said.

“Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations. Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs,” the National Park Service warns. “Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails, keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks and do not touch thermal features or runoff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Park officials did not say if the teen was walking off the marked path when his foot slipped into the ground. They did not elaborate on his condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last year, a 60-year-old woman sustained similar injuries while hiking in Yellowstone after she went off-trail at the Mallard Lake Trailhead near Old Faithful. She suffered second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg.

Trending Now

Hot springs have injured and killed more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other natural feature, the National Park Service said. At least 22 people have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around the 9,000 square kilometre park since 1890, park officials have said.

Click to play video: 'Tourists run for cover after hydrothermal explosion at geyser in Yellowstone'
Tourists run for cover after hydrothermal explosion at geyser in Yellowstone
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices