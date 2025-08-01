Menu

Canada

Tolls and fares dropped for P.E.I.’s Confederation Bridge and ferries

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 29'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: July 29
Fredericton announces 13 new projects for climate change preparedness, travel costs within Maritimes to be more affordable after Ottawa cuts ferry fares and Confederation Bridge toll.  
It now costs less for drivers to cross the 12.9-kilometre Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island to Canada’s mainland.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced this week the toll for an average vehicle will drop from $50.25 to $20 to cross the bridge.

About one million vehicles a year drive over the crossing, which opened in 1997, connecting the Island to New Brunswick.

The toll is only applied for vehicles leaving P.E.I.

Other federally supported ferry services in Eastern Canada are also seeing their fares reduced by 50 per cent for passengers, vehicles and commercial traffic.

The federal government estimates the toll and fare reductions will cost about $100 million, but Carney predicted the changes would generate increased traffic and lower the cost of living.

The federal Liberals promised to lower the fares during the April election campaign.

