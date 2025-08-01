Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes near Ottawa airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2025 11:05 am
1 min read
Ottawa Police Service officers block off a section of a residential street following an airplane crash near Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ottawa Police Service officers block off a section of a residential street following an airplane crash near Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa paramedics say a man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed into trees near the city’s airport on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a wooded area near Riverside Drive and Hunt Club Road shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of the small plane crash.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Superintendent Marc-Antoine Deschamps said first responders worked together to extricate the three occupants from the plane.

Deschamps said the pilot, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was investigating and that the plane was a privately registered Grumman AA-5A.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority said the airport fire department responded to the crash site, working with city firefighters, but airport operations were not affected.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices