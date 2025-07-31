Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death at Riversdale home

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a person was found dead in a Riversdale neighbourhood home early Thursday morning.

In a release, police said officers were responding to a call of an injured person around 12:40 a.m. when the body was discovered at a home on the 300 block of Avenue J South.

No other details were provided.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News observed officers entering and exiting a home in the early afternoon on Thursday, while a police cruiser blocked the street.

Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.