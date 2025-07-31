Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death at Riversdale home

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 4:57 pm
A Saskatoon police cruiser blocks a street next to a dirt pile, with a one-storey home in the background framed by large trees. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police were seen entering this home on the 300 block Avenue J South as part of a suspicious death investigation. Devon Latchuk/Global News
Saskatoon police’s major crimes unit is investigating after a person was found dead in a Riversdale neighbourhood home early Thursday morning.

In a release, police said officers were responding to a call of an injured person around 12:40 a.m. when the body was discovered at a home on the 300 block of Avenue J South.

No other details were provided.

Global News observed officers entering and exiting a home in the early afternoon on Thursday, while a police cruiser blocked the street.

Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

Crime concerns linger as downtown Saskatoon sees mixed progress
