Crime

Ontario man facing 22 charges for allegedly luring kids, making child porn: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
Canada's Crime Severity Index higher in 2023 with increased child exploitation
Canada's Crime Severity Index higher in 2023 with increased child exploitation – Jul 26, 2024
A Bancroft, Ont., man is facing dozens of charges related to child exploitation following an online investigation involving multiple OPP departments.

Police say search warrants were executed at residences in Bancroft and Phelpston, and that several electronic devices were seized.

A 51-year-old from Bancroft was arrested and charged with nine counts of luring a person under the age of 16, one count of luring a person under the age of 18, six counts of making child pornography available, and seven counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

“The responsibility of protecting our children in today’s digital age cannot be overstated. I encourage every member of our community to stay informed about the online risks young people face,” says OPP Det. Staff Sgt. Chris Barkey.

“Parents, in particular, play a crucial role — engage in open conversations with your children, establish clear boundaries and make use of available resources to help ensure their safety online,” Barkey said.

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Thursday.

Provincial police say they will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Police are urging parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with them about internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

