Economy

Trump extends Mexico trade talks another 90 days, keeps tariffs in place

By Josh Boak The Associated Press
Posted July 31, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that there would be a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico after a call with that country’s leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, as the 25% tariff rates stay in place.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, said his phone conversation with Sheinbaum was “very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other.”

Trump said that goods from Mexico imported into the U.S. would continue to face a 25% tariff that the U.S. president has ostensibly linked to fentanyl trafficking. The Republican said that autos would face a 25% tariffs, while copper, aluminum and steel would be taxed at 50%.

Trump said that Mexico would end its “Non Tariff Trade Barriers,” but he didn’t provide specifics.

Some goods continue to be protected from the tariffs by the 2020 U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which Trump negotiated during his first term.

But Trump appeared to have soured on that deal, which is up for renegotiation next year. One of his first significant moves as president was to tariff goods from both Mexico and Canada earlier this year.

U.S. Census Bureau figures show that the U.S. ran a $171.5 billion trade imbalance with Mexico last year. That means the U.S. bought more goods from Mexico than it sold to the country.

The imbalance with Mexico has grown in the aftermath of the USMCA as it was only $63.3 billion in 2016, the year before Trump started his first term in office.

Besides addressing fentanyl trafficking, Trump has made it a goal to close the trade gap.

Sheinbaum celebrated the tariff pause in a post on X, saying her call with Trump was “very good” and that Mexico “avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow.”

—With additional files from Reuters

© 2025 The Canadian Press

