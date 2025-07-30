Burn ban in effect for Nova Scotia amid soaring temps, dry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

A provincewide burn ban is now in effect in Nova Scotia as soaring temperatures and dry conditions has the Minister of Natural Resources warning that “nobody wants a repeat of the devastation we experienced in 2023.”

The ban — which carries a $25,000 fine — was put in place on Wednesday and will remain in place until Oct. 15 or until conditions improve.

“We’ve had a lot of hot, dry weather, very little rain and there’s no significant rain in the forecast in the near future,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources, in a news release.

“We’ve had a lot of small, manageable fires this month and conditions are now ripe for any small fire to grow larger.”

The ban applies to open fires such as campfires, bonfires, brush fires and fires in chimeneas. As well, any other fire that is not enclosed and uses wood as a fuel is banned.

Non-woodburning devices, such as charcoal and gas barbeques, and gas stoves are allowed to be used.

The ban also overrides any permits that have been issued for industrial burning.

While the ban covers all private property and provincial lands and parks, it doesn’t cover federal land because the province doesn’t have jurisdiction over those areas.

The $25,000 fine was temporarily brought in during the unprecedented 2023 wildfires, which damaged over 25,000 hectares and destroyed more than 200 homes. The previous fine was $200.

The province made the increase permanent in 2024.

In addition to the increased fine, a victim surcharge and HST will also be incorporated into costs — bringing the total amount to $28,872.50.