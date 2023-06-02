Menu

Canada

RCMP enforcing Nova Scotia’s ban on open fires, will charge maximum fine of $25,000

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2023 11:19 am
Nova Scotia wildfires: Province-wide burn ban, forest travel ban in effect
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced on Tuesday that due to the catastrophic wildfires in the province, travel and activities in the woods are banned. He also pleaded with the public to not start fires or flick cigarette butts, as there's a province-wide burn ban in effect.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have issued 10 summary offence tickets since the province issued a ban on burning and another on travelling in the woods because of raging wildfires.

Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday that with people continuing to light fires and to burn material, the maximum fine would jump from $237.50 to $25,0000.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall says the 10 tickets were issued before the regulatory changes were processed, so those charged likely won’t face the stiff new fine.

Premier Houston calls out people defying Nova Scotia fire ban: 'I do not know what they are thinking'

However, he says any subsequent offenders will be hit with the maximum amount, which jumps to $28,872 when court and administrative fees are tacked on.

Marshall says seven of the fines went to people who set small pit fires or who flicked a cigarette in a wooded area, while the other three went to people who were seen hiking in the woods.

He says none of the tickets issued by the Mounties were in the Halifax area or in Shelburne County where the two largest wildfires are burning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.

