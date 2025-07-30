Menu

Crime

Cape Breton police investigate appearance of painted swastikas near Jewish cemetery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
Police in Cape Breton are trying to determine who painted swastikas on a road near a Jewish cemetery north of Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the Nazi symbols were reported to police on Wednesday.

They were found on Lingan Road near Linview Drive in the neighbourhood of Whitney Pier.

A public works crew immediately removed the paintings.

Officers later spoke to people in the neighbourhood, who confirmed there was no damage to the Hebrew Cemetery on Lingan Road.

Police say extra patrols have been scheduled for the area and the regional community safety unit has been called in to investigate.

“Cape Breton Regional Police do not tolerate incidents of hate and takes investigation of these criminal acts very seriously,” the police force said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

