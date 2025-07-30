SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays drum up much betting interest

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

They’ve cooled down, but last week Proline players were firmly behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto entered its game Wednesday versus the Baltimore Orioles having lost four straight. But last week the Jays went 5-2 to extend their lead atop the American League East Division standings.

Toronto took two of three games against the New York Yankees before winning three of four versus the Detroit Tigers. On Saturday, the Jays clinched the series with the Tigers with a 6-1 victory.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays claim top spot in American League'
Blue Jays claim top spot in American League
Story continues below advertisement

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a solid 81 per cent of bettors successfully backed the Jays’ victory. Forty-eight per cent had the Toronto runline at +1.5, with 17 per cent selected the under at 7.5.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Detroit avoided the series sweep Sunday with a 10-4 victory. But just 27 per cent of Proline players backed the Tigers’ victory while 23 per cent took the visitors’ -1.5 runline. However, 89 per cent did take the over at 8.5.

Meanwhile in the CFL, the Toronto Argonauts earned their first home win of the season Saturday with a 31-17 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Fifty-eight per cent of bettors backed the Argos’ victory while 66 per cent had the club’s spread at +4.5.

Trending Now

However, just 27 per cent had the under at 50.5.

On Sunday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats downed the B.C. Lions 37-33. Sixty-eight per cent of Proline players backed the Ticats’ win while 57 per cent had the +3.5 point spread.

Fifty-four per cent correctly took the over at 56.5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices