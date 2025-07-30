Sentencing submissions expected for girl in deadly swarming attack on Toronto man

Send this page to someone via email

Sentencing submissions are expected today for a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man.

The teen was one of eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 who were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Lee.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The other seven girls pleaded guilty to lesser charges – five to manslaughter, one to assault and one to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

This girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack, also tried to plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of her trial, but her plea was rejected by the Crown.

In May, Ontario Justice Philip Campbell found her not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge said the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the girl dealt the fatal blow to Kenneth Lee, or had the state of mind required for murder during the December 2022 swarming.