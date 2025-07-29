Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in ‘brutal’ death of ex-wife, dog

Send this page to someone via email

Tears were shed by many in a Saskatoon courtroom on Tuesday, as 64-year-old Vernon Knorr pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of his ex-wife, Tanice Roberts.

Knorr admitted to killing Roberts, 63, at her Nutana home on 10th Street East on July 20, 2023. While the two had been separated for 10 years, he had been invited over for lunch that day.

An agreed statement of facts read into the record on Tuesday said Roberts was found by police shortly after 5 p.m., her body face down in a pool of blood partially blocking the back door to her home.

Her dog, a boxer named Gus, was discovered dead in the home’s main bathroom.

Senior Crown prosecutor Aaron Martens said no motive was ever mentioned by Knorr, despite him immediately admitting his actions to his own brother after the murder.

“It truly was something unexpected and out of the blue,” he said, noting a murder weapon was never definitively determined, though an autopsy indicated Roberts died of a combination of blunt and sharp force trauma to the head.

Knorr, wearing an orange T-shirt, slumped in the prisoner’s box with visible tears at times as family and friends of Roberts shared their anguish and heartbreak in a series of victim impact statements.

Roberts was described as a “happy, go lucky” woman who was at the centre of a vibrant friend group, as well as a loving mother generous with her time and energy.

Her eldest daughter, Paige Knorr, told court the murder had “ripped a hole” in the lives of her entire family, and she and her sister had essentially lost both their parents in the violent attack.

View image in full screen Tanice Roberts was known for artistic nature photography, particularly of flowers like peonies. Shawna Roberts/Submitted

Roberts’ sisters, Cheryl Peddie and Shawna Roberts, both noted their oldest sibling’s artistic spirit — describing her passion for artistic photography and gardening, as well as her knack for interior design.

Many of Roberts friends attested to Roberts love for her dog Gus, and the boxer’s penchant for wishing to bunk with friends who stayed the night.

View image in full screen Gus, a 20-year-old boxer, was found dead in the home of Tanice Roberts on July 20, 2023. Shawna Roberts/Submitted

After listening to the victim impact statements and reading more in private, presiding Justice Dovall said it was clear “Gussy” was a “big, clumsy, loveable goofball.”

Martens described the death of the dog, seen as a member of the Roberts family, as an aggravating factor in the case.

“Dogs are truly some of the most vulnerable in our society,” he said.

Several of Roberts’ family members and friends also described the fear the murder struck into their hearts, leaving some unable to answer their own doors or properly socialize.

Paige Knorr described losing faith in the advancement of women’s rights, saying “male entitlement syndrome is still dangerous to women.”

Martens noted to the court there continues to be a “plague” of domestic violence in Saskatchewan.

“Domestic violence is a huge problem in this province,” he said outside the courthouse. “The facts are gruesome, but sadly they’re not unique. We’re hoping that sentences like this can help this happen less.”

A joint submission from the Crown and defence, accepted by Justice Dovall, recommended the mandatory life sentence for Knorr be accompanied by a parole ineligibility period of 13 years from his arrest. The sentence means Knorr won’t be eligible for a parole hearing until July 2036.

Knorr accepted his sentence, despite a brief dispute with the justice about whether his actions against Roberts were “intentional.”

He later apologized to the 30 family members and friends in the gallery, pleading for his daughters to maintain contact with him.

“Don’t let hatred and bitterness prevail,” he said through sobs.

Shawna Roberts, Tanice’s middle sister, told Global News the proceedings didn’t provide closure for her and others.

“But this part of the nightmare is complete, and we can start the actual grieving process.”