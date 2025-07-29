Calgary police charge man for historical sexual assault of a child

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man believed to be responsible for a series of sexual assaults involving a child who was a member of his extended family.

Police say the charges date back to 2011 and 2012.

The victim, who is now an adult, came forward last month to report three incidents that happened when she was nine or 10 years old.

Investigators believe the assaults took place at three separate locations, including:

The man’s residence;

At the victim’s home, during a family gathering; and,

The man’s workplace

Police allege that in each case, the man isolated the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The man has been charged with three counts of sexual interference of a victim under the age of 16 and three counts of sexual interference with a child under the age of 16.

He will appear in court on Aug. 15.

In Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault. Police are urging anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.

Tips can be submitted by calling Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

They can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.