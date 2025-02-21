Menu

Crime

Calgary police charge man with multiple sex-related offences involving teens

By Shane Struck Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 2:17 pm
2 min read
Calgary police have charged a man in connection with three separate sex-related incidents involving teenagers.

According to police, the first incident involved a 15-year-old in March 2024. Investigators believe a man befriended several teenagers at the Central Library and offered them drugs. Police said some of them eventually got into the man’s car.

After two of the friends left, police said the man drove the victim to a northwest parking lot when he inappropriately touched the victim. The victim was dropped off at her residence and reported the incident to police weeks later.

The second incident involved a 13-year-old girl in the spring of 2024, according to police.

They said the victim told officers that a man met her twice in downtown Calgary and that she spent time in hotel rooms with him. She said he then touched her inappropriately.

While investigating this second case, the Calgary Police Service’s child abuse unit identified a third victim who was 15 years old when she was sexually assaulted in February 2024.

Police said this victim told officers she was befriended by a man in downtown Calgary and that he took her to a nearby hotel room and sexually assaulted her while offering her drugs.

Police announced Friday that they have charged Abdulsatar Amad Luhar, 47, with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and one count of obtaining sexual services from a minor.

“These types of incidents are very concerning for the community, and I want to commend the teens for coming forward to police to report the incidents that occurred,” Staff Sgt. Darren Smith of the CPS’ child abuse unit, stated in a news release.

“There is no statute of limitations on reporting sexual offences in Canada and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.”

Police are encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it by contacting them at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

