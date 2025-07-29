N.S. Mi’kmaq chiefs call on Ottawa to address income assistance disparity on reserves

Mi’kmaq leaders from Nova Scotia are calling on Ottawa to urgently address the income assistance disparity they say is keeping some families on reserve in deep poverty.
Ta’n Etli-tpi’tmk, which represents 12 of the 13 Mi’kmaq First Nations in Nova Scotia, says Canada must raise on-reserve income assistance rates to provincial levels.
The group says there is a gap of more than $25 million a year between what First Nations people on reserve receive from Ottawa and what they would receive from Nova Scotia if they lived off reserve.
Sen. Paul Prosper, who is a Mi’kmaq lawyer from Nova Scotia, says First Nations in the province are asking for basic human and legal rights, and poverty-reducing support that’s comparable to what others access off reserve.
James Michael, a lead negotiator with Ta’n Etli-tpi’tmk, says the disparity in income assistance rates is keeping some people on reserve in “deep poverty,” making it impossible for some to access healthy food.
A representative from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada was not immediately available for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.
