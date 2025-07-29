B.C. Interior facing temperatures up to 38 C

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures in parts of the British Columbia Interior are expected to reach 38 Celsius, with heat warnings activated across much of the region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the very high temperatures are forecasted in the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Boundary and West Kootenay regions of the southern B.C. Interior.

There are also warnings further north, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees in the North Thompson, Cariboo, 100 Mile House, Prince George and Stuart-Nechako regions.

Environment Canada says the heat is being brought on by a ridge of high pressure and is expected to ease by Friday.

The weather agency says the temperatures pose a “moderate risk” to public health, especially seniors and those with pre-existing conditions.

In a public guidance, Fraser Health says while the province has not declared an extreme heat emergency, people should take steps such as finding cooled community spaces or relocating to the home of a friend or relative with air conditioning.

The health authority also recommends that people identify those vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and help them prepare for the high temperatures.

Monday’s hottest spot in Canada was 34.9 C in Kamloops, B.C.